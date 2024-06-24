Don Don And Don

I was at Lingfield Saturday night (£17 for a glass of Pimms – are they kidding?), but I was particularly impressed with Three Dons, who scooted clear for a very easy three and a quarter lengths in a Class 6 Conditions stakes.

He reappears quickly carrying a 5lb penalty for that win in the 4.42pm at Brighton this afternoon, where he will encounter rock hard ground once again which seems to suit, and if this race doesn’t come too soon he ought to win again – though backing a horse at this level never comes with a guarantee!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Three Dons 4.42pm Brighton 10/11 Bet365