Flying Filly Looks The Value Call

It is easy to see why Smullen looks all set to go off favourite for the 5.45pm at Beverley this evening but his short price means we should get a spot of value about Flyingdale instead.

Trainer Tim Easterby has his horses in good form in the last two weeks which has to be seen as a positive, and the once raced daughter of National Defence can only improve for her debut effort. Sent off an unfancied 33/1 chance, it seems fair to assume she hadn’t been showing that much on the home gallops, she missed the break and was slowly away before pulling far too hard for her own good on what looked like the education she clearly needed.

Making good ground two out she ran in to traffic before finishing a two and a half length fourth to King Of Speed, going in to many notebooks in the process, and with plenty of improvement expected and a short priced jolly to boost out odds, she should run a huge race at a price that makes her just about worth backing each-way.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt each way Flyingdale 15/2 Skybet, Paddy Power and others.