Johnston Filly Can Make All At Beverley From Her Perfect Draw

Three-year-olds do not have the best of records in this contest but trainer Mark Johnston is as adept at placing his handicappers as anyone out there and will be hoping for a far better effort from Tellmeyourstory here in the

Two front-running wins on the bounce at Carlisle were followed by a frankly disappointing fifth at Brighton, but I am rather hopeful it was nothing to do with the added weight she had from the handicapper and more to do with the rain-softened ground.

Back on a faster surface now and with the prime draw in the one stall for a pace setter, she can hopefully bounce out from the start and make all off bottom weight with Andrew Elliott in the saddle, and if that reading of the race is correct, she may never see another horse throughout.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt each way Tellmeyourstory 6/1 Bet365