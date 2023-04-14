Formbook Points To O’Brien Runner

After a busy Saturday this afternoon’s racing pales into insignificance, but winners still need to be found, and if Point Lonsdale is anywhere near to his best, then surely he wins the 3.10pm at The Curragh?

He has clearly had issues and wasn’t seen last year after coming home 10th in the 20000 Guineas at Newmarket, but a glance back at his juvenile form sees wins on soft ground at Royal Ascot in the Chesham Stakes and here in the Group Two Futurity Stakes as well as a second to Native Trail in the National Stakes. His fitness is an unknown quantity, but I suspect 90% will be more than enough and connections will be disappointed if he is not up to this level and better.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Point Lonsdale 3.10pm The Curragh 11/4 William Hill