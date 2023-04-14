I’ll Be Dancing In The Streets if This Wins

Meanwhile, trainer Fergal O’Brien has made no secret that he holds Dancila in high regard after winning at Musselburgh on his debut over hurdles, and although they must have been disappointed with his Taunton second, he was still close to 10 lengths in front of the odds-on favourite.

I expect him to get back to winning ways in the 3.15pm at Huntingdon if the race falls his way, and with Paddy Brennan remaining in the saddle, he won’t be too far away.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dancila 3.15pm Huntingdon 9/4 Bet365