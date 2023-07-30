Four-Timer is On The Cards At Ayr The Afternoon

Off to Scotland for my first bet this Monday when Novak runs in the 3.40pm for trainer Iain Jardine with 7lb claimer William Pyle in the saddle. The winner of his last three races, two here )one over course and distance) and one at Hamilton, he ran on strongly to score last time out over a furlong shorter, and ought to be happier back up in trip.

An added 3lb from the handicapper seems pretty fair, and although his winning run must come to an end sometime, hopefully today is not that day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Novak 3.40pm Ayr 2/1 Bet365