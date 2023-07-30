Catch A Qab At Lingfield

At Lingfield this evening I will be opening the wallet for one bet and one only when William Haggas and Tom Marquand team up with Molaqab in the Novice Stakes at 6.57pm over seven furlongs.

A lightly raced Zoustar colt, he ran his best race yet when beaten ahead and a nose into third at Doncaster when he fran on well after a slow start to be nearest as they flashed over the line. An added furlong here looks perfect to me, and he may have too many gears for Gary Moore’s Magic Memories who could be the one for the forecast.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Molaqab 6.57pm Lingfield 5/4 most bookmakers