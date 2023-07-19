Frankel Colt Could Go One Better At Newmarket

I will be heading off to Newmarket for their evening meeting tonight and although I will no doubt be tempted by a placepot or two, my main bets will start with Jeff Koons in the 6.55pm in the hope that the likes of Elnajmm will get us an each way price (fingers crossed on that one).

A once raced son of the legendary Frankel, he was as green as you like at Kempton, looking around and running in snatches before coming home a length and a quarter second. The Gosdens have given him plenty of time to get over those efforts and his recent work has apparently been exemplary, suggesting he can go mighty close here if he puts his head down and gives his best on his second visit to the track.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jeff Koons 6.55pm Newmarket 7/2 Bet365