Appleby Gelding Looks Well-Handicapped

Just one race later I am all over Royal Symbol in the 7.30pm when Charlie Appleby sends the four-year-old into handicap company for the first time.

He won his only start of 2021 at Kempton in a race working out really well with the runner-up now rated 97, the third winning his next two starts, and the fourth a Group Two winner now rated 112, but he missed the whole of 2022 and has had wind surgery and been gelded since.

He returned at Sandown when weak in the market and looking as if the race would bring improvement, and his cause wasn’t helped when he was left in the lead three out before being passed and fading into a nine-length fourth. I have to assume he will strip a lot fitter now in which case a mark of 91 is potentially very generous IF he can bounce back to his 2021 form, and top-weight may not stop him getting back to winning ways this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Royal Symbol 7.30pm Newmarket 7/2 William Hill