Frankel Filly Fancied

The rest of the Doncaster card is interesting with the return to action of 2021 Derby winner Adayar one of the highlights, but the race I prefer is the May Hill Stakes at 2.35 where (famous last words), I cannot see why Dance In the Grass is as short as she is.

She is unbeaten I suppose but wasn’t exactly easy on the eye when getting up at Sandown and I will happily oppose her with Frankness, who was still as green as grass when winning at Chester last month and looks likely to have more to offer.

She still quickened up to win by an eased down seven lengths which tells you she could be pretty decent, and at 5/1 or thereabouts as I write, I will back her each way and if she places we at least get all of our money back.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Frankness 2.35pm Doncaster 9/2 Bet365 and 888sport.com