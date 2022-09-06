I Am Rushing To Back Hectic

Of course I should be looking at the other cards and not leaving everything to the racing Gods at Doncaster, but it’s such a good meeting that I just cannot resist.

Hectic caught the eye when winning on his debut at Newbury in mid-July and was immediately nominated by his trainer to head to the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York for his next start, where I confess I backed him, and I wasn’t the only one.

Someone knew something we didn’t and by the off time as he was as big as 14/1having drifted all morning, before coming home a frankly disappointing sixth, beaten nine lengths at the line. It could be that he simply isn’t as good as Richard Hannon thought, or it could be he had an off day, and at odds around the 10/11 mark today I am hoping it is the latter and he can bounce back to form in this valuable but lower class contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hectic 2.00pm Doncaster 12/1 Ladbrokes