Frankel’s Half-Bro Looks Interesting At Sandown

Sandown put on the best card this Thursday evening, where I will rely on the excellent Ryan Moore on board the highly promising Kikkuli in the Listed Heron Stakes at 8.12pm. He is only one of four of the seven declared who won last time out, taking his maiden at Newmarket last month when running on strongly over the seven furlongs, suggesting the step up to a mile today will be ideal.

A son of Kingman out of Kind and thus a half-brother to Frankel, Noble Mission, and Bullet Train, this does represent a big step up on the racing ladder, but he looked the sort to go on from that victory to better things, and this will hopefully be just the start of a rewarding career.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kikkuli 8.12pm Sandown 3/1 all bookmakers