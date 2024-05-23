Promising Sort Can Only Improve

Lingfield put on a mixed card (turf and all-weather) this afternoon, though I can tell you we have storm warnings down here so my one bet will run on the more reliable surface with the maiden at 3.20pm the one race that catches my eye. Imola and State Flag arrive with some solid form to their names but Fenisa looks the one if we assume even nominal improvement. Bought for 35,000 Guineas as a yearling, she made her debut at Kempton in April where she ran a race full of promise to come home third, beaten less than two lengths at the line.

The form of that race isn’t that brilliant (the winner has been well-beaten since), but she ran on well from out of her ground that day and ought to have learned plenty from the experience.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fenisa 3.20pm Lingfield 15/8 Bet365 and William Hill