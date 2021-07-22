Frankie To Add Another Ascot Winner To His CV

A top-class field of older horses are all set to go to war in the John Guest Racing Handicap at 3.35pm at Ascot on Friday afternoon including Lost Eden, the winner of both starts this season before coming home last in Listed class on ground far too soft for him, Valyrian Steel, successful on his last two starts on the Kempton all-weather, and my personal favourite, Grand Bazaar, from the Newmarket stable of John and Thady Gosden.

Gelded over the winter, he made his long-awaited return in a similar contest at Newmarket in May and was well backed on the day, before being beaten a nose and a short-head in to third after trying to make all the running.

Likely to strip fitter after his first start since early October, he has been left on the same mark by the handicapper, and with Frankie Dettori in the saddle once more, he looks to have a solid chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Grand Bazaar 3.35pm Ascot 11/4 Paddy Power, William Hill, Betfair and others.