Pipe Yard To Have Another Flat Winner with Lady Reset

One horse today who just loves to hear her hooves rattle on the faster ground is the David Pipe trained Lady Reset, already a winner this season at Leicester and then Doncaster, she was then beaten three lengths when third at Beverley last time out but that was on good to soft going which clearly doesn’t suit.

Upped in class this afternoon she does need to do a little more to get competitive in this company but she get to race off eight-stone-ten here less Laura Pearson’s five pound claim, and may well have a better chance than her odds suggest on another rare foray on the flat for her stable who are far better known for their exploits over hurdles and fences.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lady Reset 3.55pm Sandown 8/1 William Hill, SkyBet, Paddy Power and others