French Import Could Surprise

Terre De Vega intrigues ahead of his British debut for William Haggas having changed hands privately for an unknown sum after winning on his debut at Saint-Cloud in a maiden before finishing fifth in a Listed race at Toulouse on his only other outing in November last year.

Gelded since, he cost 120,000 Guineas a yearling and is closely related to the wonder-mare Treve, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on having been given plenty of time to acclimatise since arriving from France, though it is noted that he was pulled out of a race at Sandown in May on soft ground and if the going gets too wet the same may happen here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Terre De Vega 3.25pm Hamilton 9/4 Bet365