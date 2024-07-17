One Ride For Buick At Leicester Could Be A Clue

As things currently stand, the in-form William Buick heads off to Leicester this afternoon and surprisingly, only has then one mount when he climbs on board the once-raced Ombudsman in the 3.10pm, a novice stakes worth just over £4000 to the winner.

The Gosdens train the Night Of Thunder colt for Godolphin and he arrives with an unbeaten record after scoring at Newmarket on his only start last month. Improvement may be needed on the bare bones of that form, but he looked the sort to learn plenty from the experience having been sent off an 18/1 chance with stable companion Sword the 2/1 favourite at the off, sand if that is the case, he should go close this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Ombudsman 3.10pm Leicester 4/9 bet365