Front-Runner May Come Home Alone

My second bet also ruins at Lingfield when I can see Townsend Manor making a bold attempt at carrying top-weight to victory.

Last time out at Redcar the Advertise gelding flew out of the stalls to make all over this trip and come home over three lengths clear despite being eased down late on, and although he has a 5lb winner’s penalty to suffer this afternoon his superiority was such that I doubt that will stop him, though this is his all-weather debut and we are taking it on trust that he will handle the surface.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Townsend Manor 2.25pm Lingfield 4/1 all bookmakers