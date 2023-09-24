Tyger Burning Bright

I am heading off to Lingfield in deepest darkest Surrey this afternoon for a day away from the office when I hope to pay for a few beers and something to eat via Tyger Bay in the 1.50pm for starters. Conrad Allen may not be the best known trainer in Newmarket, but give him the horses and he will find you winners, and the six-year-old looks to have every chance of a big run here.

Although his last success was back in December 2022, he has been running well enough in better races with a four-length sixth at Southwell off 2lb higher last time out, but more importantly, he has won seven races in total and three of them have been here in better races and off higher marks over this trip. The booking of iron-man Neil Callan to ride is a bonus and at a decent price, I can see the Cable Bay gelding hitting the frame at least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tyger Bay 1.50pm Lingfield 7/2 most bookmakers