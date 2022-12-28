Fry Can Prove He’s A Ladies Man

I may be wrong but I have noticed that trainer Harry Fry does particularly well with the mares and fillies in his care, and he has another decent sort on his hands in the unbeaten Credrojava, though she still needs to take a step up in tis better company.

Her three starts so far have seen a point-to-point success in February at Ballinaboola after which she was sold for £80,000 to go on and win a n Aintree bumper narrowly in October before a wide-margin success at Fontwell on her hurdling bow.

That was only a Class Four and this is a Class One Listed race so she needs to do a whole lot more, but if she can get to an early lead dropped back to this trip, she won’t be stopping late on and may take some catching.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Credrojava 2.15pm Taunton 9/4 Bet365