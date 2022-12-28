Newcomer Could Surprise Them All At Haydock

I cannot pretend it works all of the time because it doesn’t (sadly), but I have had plenty of winning bets in recent years backing bumper horses owned and trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies.

I suspect he likes nothing more than to buy a horse himself, win with it in his own colours – then sell it on for a tidy profit. That leads me to the chances of Pippin Took in the last at Haydock this afternoon, when the son of Conduit makes his debut under rules having been bought way back in 2018 as a foal, but presumably sold on since.

He travels the long way North to Haydock as does Sam Twiston-Davies to ride, and although they have other chances on the card (separately but not as a team), I am hoping this is the one they expect to succeed with.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pippin Took 3.30pm Haydock 6/1 Bet365