Furtado Handicapper Can Get Back To Form at Bath

As anyone who has read my work elsewhere will be fully aware, handicaps are something I am only just coming to terms with, hence the tips here generally being very different to those of my predecessor. As I am told many of you like a bigger priced option to have a bit of fun with, I will give it a go most days and today my mind is off to Bath even if I am off to Lingfield.

Sprints are where the draw can come in to play and with high producing the most winners statistically, that seems like as good a way as any to help to narrow down the field. Trainer Ivan Furtado has his string ticking over nicely for a small yard and if we forgive Atyaaf a poor run on soft ground last time out, then he arrives here with a solid each way chance.

A course and distance winner (which ticks a box) in June on rattling fast ground (they don’t have a watering system at Bath),, he followed that with a half-length second at Leicester (with the third four lengths back), before his one poor recent start. Whether that effort was down to the ground (as hoped), or the added 3lb from the handicapper only time will tell, but he has won off this mark albeit it back in 2019, and sees sure to give us a good run for our money here as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt each-way Atyaaf 15/2 William Hill