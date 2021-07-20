Haggas Gelding Can Strike Again At Leafy Lingfield

I am off to Lingfield Wednesday afternoon to soak up some sun (and some beers no doubt) and although the majority of the card looks tough, I plan on opening the wallet in plenty of time for the 3.40pm, where I am hopeful that the William Haggas trained Motawaajed will help to pay for the exorbitant on course prices.

Unraced as a juvenile, the son of Dark Angle was an easy to back 11/1 chance on his debut at Newcastle where he was slowly away before getting up to second spot and then weakening back in to fourth. Next time out, again on the all-weather, he showed the benefit of that experience with a very easy maiden success before switching his attentions to the turf last time out at Thirsk when beaten three-quarters of a length in second after being carried across the course by the winner.

With the third seven lengths adrift, the form looks solid enough, and back at seven furlongs or so, he may well get back to winning way this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt win Motawwajed 13/8 bet365