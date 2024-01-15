Gaiden In The Maiden For Hannon

Common sense suggests we have one on the all-weather with a cold snap allegedly coming in (who knows), and in my case that means waiting for the evening card from Kempton. It is pretty poor stuff overall but I do like the look of Gaiden in the maiden at 6.30pm.

Trained by Richard Hannon, she has come home second (twice) and third on her last three starts in Class Four handicap ,and also has a third in Listed class to her name from May last year, suggesting the drop back into maiden company may be all she needs – plus the first-time cheekpieces. Macanudo looks her biggest rival if a gelding operation brings him back to form for Olly Murphy, but he did used to be trained by Richard Hannon who really ought to know exactly where his charge stands with that rival.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gaiden 6.30pm Kempton 11/8 most bookmakers