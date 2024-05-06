Gale Force At Southwell

Southwell put on an afternoon/evening card and I am interested in the chances of Gale Mahler in the bumper at 5.42pm.

Well supported ahead of her debut at Sedgefield in March and sent off the 6/5 favourite, she had to be switched not once but twice up the straight after meeting trouble in running, and she did really well to come home a three length fourth.

Likely to learn plenty from the experience she can only improve, and it will be interesting to see if the money is down once more – or not.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Gale Mahler 5.42pm Southwell 7/1 most bookmakers