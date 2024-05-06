A Good Chance Of A Ffos Las Winner

Someone somewhere will be able to explain to me why, in May and thus the turf Flat season, we do not have a single meeting this afternoon other than the four National Hunt cards – go figure?

That said, I have found a couple of bets (one a lively outsider), and we will start with the 5.35pm at Ffos Las where I am all over Good Impression who will hopefully live up to his name.

The nine-year-old rounded off 2023 over hurdles with a third at Uttoxeter followed by a win and a second at Newton Abbot, and he can be forgiven his sixth at Uttoxeter last month on heavy ground when he returned from over six months off. Likely to strip fitter now and dropped 1lb, he has a course and distance win to his name from 2022, and he will be far happier on this better ground.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Good Impression 5.35pm Ffos Las 11/1 most bookmakers