Gelding Could Make A Man of The O’Meara Runner

And the weather steps in once again, depriving me of a strongly fancied runner at Bangor, but we regroup and head to Chelmsford for the smallest of bets on the David O’Meara trained Mutasawi in the 6.15pm over five furlongs.

He probably isn’t the best horse in the field but he has been gelded since a poor run at Musselburgh in August, and is better judged on some decent seconds in better races at Ripon. If his operation has helped him to focus then he looks well weighted here with the recent winners Al Wosol and Blazes Boylan having to give him 16lb and 5lb respectively which may prove too big an ask.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mutasawi 6.15pm Chelmsford 9/2 Bet365