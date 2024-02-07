Lets Leave The Bookies Singing The Blues

I will be on my way to Kempton bright and early this morning though with the first race at 1.40pm, I can await sunrise before crawling out of my bed. Although we have plenty of competitive races to pick from, it’s the two bumpers that close the card I am most interested in, with a sneaking suspicion there will be plenty of future winners in the large fields that I need to make note of.

If money buys success (if only it was that easy), then the £200,000 spent on The Bluesman at the December Goffs Sales suggests Paul Nicholls’ five-year-old could prove to be way above average. Once raced in a point-to-point at Dromahane when a three length third, the winner took his bumper at Leopardstown in late December to frank the form, and we can only assume he looks the part to make his new connections part with that much money, expecting a return on their investment.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Bluesman 4.50pm Kempton 11/4 William Hill and 888Sport.com