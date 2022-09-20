Gelding May Have Made A Man of The Son Of Dubawi

As we all know, often to our cost, horses can sometimes show significant improvement for a gelding operation and I am hoping that is the case with Charlie Appleby’s Yantarni.

He ended his juvenile season a maiden after three starts but was gelded in early January and returned with a comfortable handicap win over the mile here on the July course.

Upped a sensible five pounds for a length and three-quarter victory, and as that was his first start since last December, I am quietly confident he has a lot more improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Yantarni 4.45pm Newmarket 4/5 most bookmakers