Stoute Colt Held In Very High Regard

It would be remiss of me to not have at least one selection from the Newmarket meetings this afternoon and that means a bet on Nostrum in the Group Three Tattersalls Stakes at 3.00pm.

Although the son of Kingman is up against some very decent sorts in Vintage Stakes runner-up Holloway Boy and Superlative Stakes second Victory Dance, yet he could hardly have been any more impressive when winning on his debut at Salisbury in July, after which he has been given a reast to recover for the bigger autumn targets.

Held in very high regard by all accounts at the Sir Michael Stoute yard, he will need to take a step forward to get involved here, but recent gallops suggest he will do just that, and at the forecast prices, he looks the best value in the race.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nostrum 3.00pm Newmarket 7/4 most bookmakers