Get Sassy At Cheltenham

Stats: No winners aged 11 or over, and only one five-year-old – from 41 attempts (10-year -olds one from 34). Only one winner has been officially rated over 150 in the last 24 renewals, and every winner had raced in the last 90 days. The Irish have won the last six (after losing the previous four), and Gordon Elliott has won three of the last four runnings. Davy Russell has ridden three of the last six to come home in front.

Thoughts: I am not as big fan of three handicaps to be honest but all the above stats seem to point to the each way chances of Sassy Yet Classy. Eight years old (tick),rated below 150 (tick) ran in the last 90 days (tick), trained by Gordon Elliott (tick), and ridden by Davy Russell (tick). A winner over three miles on his return at Punchestown, he unseated early doors at Navan and got within a neck of the winner over an inadequate two and a half miles back at Navan when finishing fast. This is his trip, and he looks overpriced to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sassy Yet Classy 2.10pm Cheltenham 14/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Unibet