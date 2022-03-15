Park Won’t Be Stationary

Stats: Oscar was the sire of two of the last three winners with different horses. Every winner of this race who completed on their previous start came home in the first four, and all carried 11 stone 10. All winners came from the first nine in the betting, and the UK arrive here with a 6-4 lead over the last 10 years, with three short priced favourites winning in the same timescale – and other winners at odds up to 50/1.

Thoughts: Heart rules head time, simple as that. Ten-year-olds do not win this, but if no-one tells Paisley Park, I see no reason why he can’t go close – assuming he is in “the mood”. Last time but he decided not to race for long enough to give a class field a head start in the Cleeve hurdle, yet once he motored he got involved before running away from them all for a very easy victory, and in a decent time to boot. Royal Kahala could go well with her mare’s allowance if you want one at a bigger price, while Flooring Porter is fancied by the Irish to follow up last years success, but I will be sticking with my original selection – each way, of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Paisley Park 3.30pm Cheltenham 8/1 William Hill and Betfair