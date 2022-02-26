Get Tech Savvy At Plumpton

We have some pretty poor racing to deal with this afternoon starting at Plumpton where you would have to think that Dr Newland has found a suitable opportunity for the twice raced High Tech to get off the mark in the maiden hurdle at 1.50pm.

He has won on the flat at Senonnes-Pouance and Longchamp in his native France, he was only beaten three lengths in a better race at Fakenham last time out and can hopefully step up on that this afternoon.

Major Reward may be one to watch on his first run in well over a year, while Sallyann is another to consider with her mares allowance, but may struggle to see out the trip on her hurdling debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win High Tech 1.50pm Plumpton 9/4 Bet365