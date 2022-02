Malinas Island was a comfortable winner last time out when running on strongly over a furlong shorter at Wetherby, and with Kevin Brogan keeping the ride an added 9lb from the handicapper may not be enough to stop a follow up success.

On paper he looks the only in-form option in this field (though that is a risky thought in a handicap), and with his stable in good heart, a big run looks on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Malinas Island 3.00pm Plumpton 2/1 most bookmakers