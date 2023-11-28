Get The Horn At Taunton

If you subscribe to the thought that horses can be at their very best on their second start after a wind operation, then you have to wonder just how good the Paul Nicholls trained Matterhorn could be in the 12.50pm at Taunton this afternoon.

Already a winner over further here, he returned from surgery over course and distance last time out with a 16 length romp where he made all the running, and when you add in the fact that was his first start since April, he is fully entitled to find plenty of improvement.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Matterhorn 12.50pm Taunton 4/5 most bookmakers