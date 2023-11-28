Its All Iffs And Buts…

Meanwhile, Bill Turner’s Ede’Iffs Rock is becoming more than a little frustrating to follow, but the daughter of Saddler’s Rock steps up in trip this afternoon looking to end a frustrating run of second spots, three of them in a row with a length and a half defeat at Plumpton last week.

She is due to go up 4lb for future races after that improved effort, and connections will be keen to make the most of her current mark while they still can, suggesting she can at least go close in a highly competitive field for the 3.45pm this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ede’Iffs Rock 3.45pm Taunton 9/4 most bookmakers