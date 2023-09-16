Ginge is The Colour, Racing Is The Game…

It is a rare occurrence for me to even consider a National Hunt horse at this time of year, but if The Geordie Ginge cannot win the 5.00pm at Worcester then I doubt he will ever win a race. Nigel Twiston-Davies trains the five-year-old who has raced six times over hurdles, coming home in the front three on four occasions, but yet to get off the mark.

Only beaten a length at Stratford after making all over slightly further, if he tries the same tactics now he has every chance, and barring a fall he really ought to come home clear of these rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Geordie Ginge 5.00pm Worcester 10/11 most bookmakers