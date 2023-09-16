Star is The Spice Of Life

If the sun is shining I may head off to Brighton this afternoon where I am hopeful of a big run from Habanero Star in the 3.05pm. Young Billy Loughnane has been the find of the season in the saddle and I could hardly miss the fact that he rides the six-year-old in the apprentice jockey’s handicap when I suspect he could have had his pick of most of these runners.

Add in the fact that trainer Gay Kelleway loves nothing more that a winner at the seaside track, and the fact that horse is running off a mark he can win from and is dropped in class after a second at Goodwood, there are more ticks than crosses and that will do for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Habanero Star 3.05pm Brighton 6/1 most bookmakers