Glistening Can Shine At Yarmouth

Yarmouth look the most interesting card for us to start with, and despite rumours that Shadow Of Light is way above average, getting involved with a Charlie Appley two-year-old hasn’t proved the best move in recent weeks.

He can go well in the 3.00pm and is one to watch but I can wait for the 3.30pm to have a punt on Glistening.

The Gosdens train the daughter of Frankel out of a Kyllachy mare who may have that potent combination of speed and stamina in, which case she could win this and go on to much better things in the months ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Glistening 3.30pm Yarmouth 9/4 Bet365 and Sky Bet