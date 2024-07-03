Holly Doyle Filly The Logical Choice

Meanwhile, Holly Doyle heads all the way North to Haydock for just the two rides this afternoon which barely covers the fuel, unless she rides a winner of course.

Maybe it will be Roger Teal’s Alcazan in the 3.40pm but I am rather hoping it will be the currently unraced Ecology for Ollie Sangster in the 3.10pm.

Bought for 110,000 Guineas at the breeze-up sales in April, the daughter of Earthlight has been working well since and has been found a pretty winnable race for her fisst outing in public.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ecology 3,10pm Haydock 6/1 Bet365