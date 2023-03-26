Global Domination For The Skeltons

Working off the early forecast prices, Harry Skelton’s Global Famenglory looks a bit of value ahead of the 3.30pm where the seven-year-old looks to improve on a second on his only start this season here over a furlong further.

That was his first run in over 10 months suggesting he ought to come on for the run, and as he was beaten less than a length at the line despite being left with plenty to do from the start, a ride nearer to the early pace here may be all he needs to come out on top.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Global Famenglory 3.30pm Huntingdon 9/2 Bet365 and William Hill