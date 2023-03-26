Rowe In With An Improving Chaser

As we continue the countdown to the new Flat season next weekend this afternoon sees me focus my attentions on the Huntingdon jumps card, where jockey turned trainer Richard Rowe will be hoping for another win from Aikenbreakinheart in the handicap chase at 1.30pm.

Uninspiring over hurdles with a third at Listowel the highlight, he has been far more effective since sent over fences with a second at Fontwell in January and a win at Wincanton earlier this month when he scored by close to seven lengths despite a mistake at the last. Only put up 2lb for that success he may have more to come as he learns his new trade, and if he can put in a clear round, he has every chance of a follow up win here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aikenbreakinheart 1.30pm Huntingdon 13/2 William Hill