Go On My Son…

Not too much racing to choose from again this Sunday but I have found a decent enough suggestion to start us off at Redcar when Sidney’s Son returns in the maiden at 3.45pm.

He has been pretty frustrating to follow with three second places from four starts this season, switching between six furlongs (where he runs on late), and seven furlongs (where he weakens close home).

Trainer Nigel Tinkler is nobody’s fool and sends him to this flat track where he has a better chance of getting home over the trip, and with experience on his side this may be his best opportunity yet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sidney’s Son 3.45pm Redcar 15/8 most bookmakers