Tim Easterby Is Looking For Lightning To Strike Twice

I note that trainer Tim Easterby won the equivalent of the 4.45pm at Redcar this afternoon with a three-year-old carrying eight-stone-seven, and he will try to repeat that trick with Ribkana this afternoon.

The daughter of Ribchester was in front a furlong out at Beverley over a mile and a quarter, but drops back a furlong here which looks ideal, and off a lowly mark of 48 she won’t get many better chances to win a race of any kind, let alone a competitive handicap.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ribkana 4.45pm Redcar 6/1 most bookmakers