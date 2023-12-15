Go West Young Man

Small fields ruin the Southwell card as a better spectacle with the possible exception of Supremely West, who is looking for his hat-trick after easy wins here at Carlisle over shorter and then at Sedgefield over two and a half miles.

He was, if anything, going too easily last time out hence mistakes, by the still won with his head in his chest and could be a fairly useful tool for his connections.

He does have to give 4lb or more to all his rivals for that victory making this a true test with some better opponents to take care of, but he looks to have a touch of class about him which will hopefully see him home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Supremely West 2.30pm Southwell 13/8 Bet365