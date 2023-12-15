Wood You Back The Top-Weight Here?

If all eight runners stand their ground (hopefully) then there may be a spot of each way value to be had courtesy of Christopher Wood in the handicap chase at 1.35pm.

The Venetia Williams trained eight-year-old has been pretty frustrating with more places than victories, but he runs for the first time here following wind surgery which may see the required improvement.

His last run over fences saw a good fourth at Ayr in a better race off 2lb higher, and if he can repeat or better that today, he won’t be too far away at the finish.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Christopher Wood 1.35pm Carlisle 4/1 most bookmakers