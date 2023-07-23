Go Wilde In The Last Tonight

With the rub of the green in the lucky last we may land our each way bets with Wilde And Dandy my pick at the weights for trainer Michael Bell and jockey Oisin Murphy.

The son of Dandy Man won a similar race very easily at Doncaster in June and wasn’t disgraced in a Class Four off 9lb higher when sixth at Newmarket, four lengths behind the winner. Connections drop him back into this Class Six event where theoretically faces far lesser opposition, and if he can repeat that form on the polytrack he should give us a good run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wilde And Dandy 9/2 most bookmakers