The Moore The Merrier At Chelmsford

With the weather as it is I’ll stick to the all-weather today in the hope we have some runners, and Chelmsford is my venue of choice. I have noted that not only are the Gary Moore horses running well, but jockey Tom Queally seems to be having a resurgence, and they team up with Semser in the mile and a quarter handicap at 7.50pm.

The six-year-old has raced here twice over course and distance, and won them both, and although he hasn’t been at his best on the grass, with a 10 length fourth at Lingfield last month, he is back on a surface he clearly enjoys, racing off just 2lb higher than his latest success.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Semser 7.50pm Chelmsford 8.50pm Chelmsford 18/1 Bet365