Godolphin Filly Can Light Up Friday Afternoon

Back home at Newmarket’s July course, I am a little wary of the Charlie Appleby runners I admit (how quiet was Royal Ascot for Godolphin?), but they test the waters once more with one of their better youngsters when Scattering Light goes to post in the maiden at 5.15pm under William Buick.

A daughter of Blue Point out of a War Front mare, she has been the talk of the Newmarket gallops watchers for a few weeks now, and if she can transfer her form at home to raceday, she will hopefully prove difficult or even impossible to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Scattering Light 5.15pm Newmarket 7/4 Bet365 and William Hill