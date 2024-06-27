Sink Or Swim For Lake On Her Curragh Debut

Despite an amazing Royal Ascot for the Aidan O’Brien team, word reaches me that they have a plethora of unraced talent that may yet challenge the current order of things inside the Ballydoyle stable.

Lake Victoria is apparently one under consideration for bigger and better things, and if that is the case, the daughter of Frankel needs to make a winning debut in the 5.30pm at The Curragh this evening.

She is presumably the pick of stable jockey Ryan Moore, is related to numerous winners – and is reported to be well above average, all of which is enough for me to make her my selection here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lake Victoria 5.30pm The Curragh 7/4 most bookmakers